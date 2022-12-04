New US B-21 Raider Illustrates Waste in Western Defense Spending Giving Russia-China the Edge

- The US has unveiled thes stealth B-21 Raider - its newest bomber;

- The B-21 Raider may cost over 700 million US dollars per warplane;

- It will not fly until next year at the earliest and still requires extensive design reviews;

- Western analysts admit it faces major challenges going against modern integrated air defense systems produced by nations like Russia and China;

- Rather than depend on its stealth, analysts suggest it could use tactics already used by conventional aircraft to carry out standoff strikes using long-range precision guided weapons;

- If used to carry out standoff strikes, there is no need for expensive stealth capabilities;

References:

NPR - Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider:

https://www.npr.org/2022/12/02/1140365337/new-stealth-bomber-b21-raider-pentagon-air-force

RUSI - Preliminary Lessons in Conventional Warfighting from Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: February–July 2022:

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/special-resources/preliminary-lessons-conventional-warfighting-russias-invasion-ukraine-february-july-2022

Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies - Our Supporters:

https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/our-supporters/

Breaking Defense - Israel Shifts To Standoff Weapons In Syria As Russian Threats Increase:

https://breakingdefense.com/2021/07/israel-shifts-to-standoff-weapons-in-syria-as-russian-threats-increase/

Air and Space Forces Magazine - Syria Strike Story Shifting; AFCENT Says F-22s Flew Strike Cap, Basic JASSMs Used:

https://www.airandspaceforces.com/syria-strike-story-f-22s-afcent-jassms/

National Interest - Stealth vs. Missiles: Who Wins When Russia's S-400 Takes On America's New B-21 Raider?:

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/stealth-vs-missiles-who-wins-when-russias-s-400-takes-americas-new-b-21-raider-107951

