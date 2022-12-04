New US B-21 Raider Illustrates Waste in Western Defense Spending Giving Russia-China the Edge

- The US has unveiled thes stealth B-21 Raider - its newest bomber;
- The B-21 Raider may cost over 700 million US dollars per warplane;
- It will not fly until next year at the earliest and still requires extensive design reviews;
- Western analysts admit it faces major challenges going against modern integrated air defense systems produced by nations like Russia and China;
- Rather than depend on its stealth, analysts suggest it could use tactics already used by conventional aircraft to carry out standoff strikes using long-range precision guided weapons;
- If used to carry out standoff strikes, there is no need for expensive stealth capabilities;
