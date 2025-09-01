Challenges with Magnacut Steel and Tariffs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The heart of a premium knife is its steel. Dawson Knives faces a major challenge as the US source for Magnacut steel was bought by a French company, now slapping them with a 50% tariff. This "tax" significantly increases costs, making true American-made knives with this superb material more valuable—and scarce. Get them before the price hikes.
