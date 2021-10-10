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NJ WEATHER WARFARE ✈️ ARTIFICIAL MICROBUBBLE " SEA FOAM " SOLAR RADIATION MANAGEMENT ☣️711 AM 10.20.21
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152 views • October 10, 2021
Watch "The Controllers Plans for The Great American Heretic Purge and Inquisition" on YouTube
https://youtu.be/mYxb4X9Dhu0
https://youtu.be/mYxb4X9Dhu0
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