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IF Special: Catherine Austin Fitts on "Dollar System & the coming changes in Global Currency Regime"
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Jul 16, 2022 This episode of IF Specials features a conversation between Ms Catherine Austin Fitts, Former Assistant Secretary of HUD, USA and Mr Come Carprentier, Distinguished Fellow, India Foundation on "The Dollar System and the coming changes in the global currency regime"Show less

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mind controlusciataxationaimoneysovereigntytechnocracyrepresentationtranshumanismcomplianceblack budgetcatherine austin fittssecret moneysolari reportmissing moneyfinancial coupvaccine passportcovid injectioncdbcif specialindia foundationcome carprentierundergrown bases
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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