IF Special: Catherine Austin Fitts on "Dollar System & the coming changes in Global Currency Regime"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Jul 16, 2022 This episode of IF Specials features a conversation between Ms Catherine Austin Fitts, Former Assistant Secretary of HUD, USA and Mr Come Carprentier, Distinguished Fellow, India Foundation on "The Dollar System and the coming changes in the global currency regime"Show less