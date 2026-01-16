© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ex-CIA Executive Officer: "If the United States goes to war with Iran it will be because of Israel."
Phil Giraldi..
And that's another reason they won't release the Epstein files, many US politicians are compromised puppets of Israel.
Source @Real World News
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!