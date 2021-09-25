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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Humanity vs Inhumanity -- "We Are Dealing With Megalomaniac Psychopaths & Sociopaths Which Must Be Stopped."
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3683 views • September 25, 2021
"The U. S. Constitution starts with the words, 'We the people.' And when the wall came down between East and West Berlin 33 years ago, it was the East German people chanting, 'We are the people! We are the people!' that brought it down.
Mr. Global's house of cards will come crashing down the very same way. Without any doubt in my mind, Mr. Global and his puppets will lose this war of good against evil. They will lose their insane war against life and creation itself. There is no other way."
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Corona Investigative Committee
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Original title: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, an experienced trial lawyer licensed in Germany and California (USA) and co-founder of the Berlin Corona Committee, summarizes the Committee's findings to date and takes stock of the situation
Mr. Global's house of cards will come crashing down the very same way. Without any doubt in my mind, Mr. Global and his puppets will lose this war of good against evil. They will lose their insane war against life and creation itself. There is no other way."
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Corona Investigative Committee
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Original title: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, an experienced trial lawyer licensed in Germany and California (USA) and co-founder of the Berlin Corona Committee, summarizes the Committee's findings to date and takes stock of the situation
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