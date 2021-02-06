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TIME MAGAZINE BRAGS & ADMITS ELITE CABAL STOLE THE ELECTION IN A COUP AGAINST TRUMP - In Article Called - "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election"
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151 views • February 06, 2021
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TIME Magazine ADMITS that an Elite Cabal of powerful individuals colluded with the Media and Democrats to stop Trump from winning the election and place Joe Biden in power. They aren't even pretending anymore. #Biden #Trump #TIME
The name of the article is: 'The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election'
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TIME Magazine ADMITS that an Elite Cabal of powerful individuals colluded with the Media and Democrats to stop Trump from winning the election and place Joe Biden in power. They aren't even pretending anymore. #Biden #Trump #TIME
The name of the article is: 'The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election'
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mr-obvious
Donations: https://donorbox.org/mrobviousdonate
Merch: https://www.redbubble.com/people/MrObviousTalks/explore
Social Media
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrobvious/
Gab: https://gab.ai/MROBVIOUS
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