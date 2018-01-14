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1/14/18 #GREATAWAKENING: Q Intel Confirms Active Total Deep State Take Down #FLYEAGLEFLY
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403 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/14/18 Q spills massive intel on the complete takedown of the Cabal happening NOW as #Fireworks is LIVE. Confirms _ posts and POTUS tweets are absolutely connected. The next two weeks will be YUGE! Look for massive fake news and false flags to combat take down. HI missile was live. WWIII narrative to be a big cover story. THEY TOLD US TO TRUST SESSIONS.
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1/14/18 Q spills massive intel on the complete takedown of the Cabal happening NOW as #Fireworks is LIVE. Confirms _ posts and POTUS tweets are absolutely connected. The next two weeks will be YUGE! Look for massive fake news and false flags to combat take down. HI missile was live. WWIII narrative to be a big cover story. THEY TOLD US TO TRUST SESSIONS.
If you would like to support You Are Free TV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Bitcoin: 1NCjBDbjQZ1dXJgMTFYKwtpvKkbyxRBXWh
BCH: 1PXXe3NSPe2jhSBJAS2UKRXMinjSWrCpoZ
Ether: 0x26388ebb66Ed143dbfEaB82E4817A7308Db33Ab6
Litecoin: LRGDGXdbHzgnh2iZpesFK43LAL53TmUNQk
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