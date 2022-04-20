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Purified Isolated COVID Virus Claim Debunked by Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Tom Cowan
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289 views • April 20, 2022
An analysis of a research paper submitted by a webinar participant, Genomic Sequencing Prof. Tom Baldwin, which claimed to prove that the COVID virus had been purified and isolated. Dr. Andy Kaufman explains how explains the how methods of the experiment actually used the same techniques for virus preparation as the Wuhan study previously reviewed and debunked as an "in silico" (computer generated) model.
An example of what happens when the study methods are carefully reviewed and scientifically analyzed for studies claimed as proof by the medical experts.
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https://deceptionbyomission/blog
An example of what happens when the study methods are carefully reviewed and scientifically analyzed for studies claimed as proof by the medical experts.
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
https://deceptionbyomission/blog
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