BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARPSPEED Stopped The FEMA Camps! - Must See Film...
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1342 views • 6 months ago

What nobody knows, is finally revealed in this incredible film: the true agenda for the pandemic was TEN YEARS of lockdowns, due to ongoing virus variants. During those years millions of dissenting and unvaccinated people would be rounded up and disappear into the quarantine and FEMA camps, never to be heard from again.


We saw the initial stages of this in China, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and other nations. Millions were arrested and locked up in those camps. Many died, supposedly 'due to covid'.


This would have increased dramatically, as the lockdowns continued, and the public would increasingly agree with removing the unvaccinated, as they would be blamed for the continued pandemic.


The plan was to wait with a vaccine for all those years, until all dissenting people were gone and nobody would resist a vaccine. Also, they wanted to wait until a vaccine could be FDA approved, so it could be mandated and enforced by the police. That would support the mass depopulation agenda.


The agenda was to end the lockdowns in 2030 with a worldwide NEW WORLD ORDER and total Great Reset, with unprecedented tyranny for all of mankind.


The economy would have been totally destroyed and there would be no way out.


Still, all this didn’t happen. Although they wanted ten years of lockdowns, the world suddenly opened up again after only eight months. Their plan was thwarted in the earliest stages of it.


The New World Order didn’t succeed, the Great Reset didn’t happen. Life went back to normal, for most of us.


What happened? Who or what sabotaged their plan? The answer is given in this incredibly revealing film.


This will inspire tremendous hope.


There is a beautiful future for all of us!


See more here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com

Keywords
trumpvaccinesnewsnew world orderfemawarpspeedgreat resetstop world controlchad vivaswarpspeed stopped the fema campsmust see film
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy