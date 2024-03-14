Russia is ready for a nuclear war. Warns U.S. Army; 'Russia Will Treat You As interventionists.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened the U.S. Army that they will be treated as interventionists if they enter Ukraine. His comments came in an interview with Ria Novosti and Rossiya-1 TV. He added that Russia is ready for a nuclear war if provoked.
