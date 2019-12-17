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NEW RISK LOOP OPENS: Fannie Mae and the Frankenstein Experiment
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8 views • December 17, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/new-risk-loop-opens-fannie-mae-frankenstein-experiment-lynette-zang/
Starting in July 2017, Fannie Mae began buying up mortgages funding these purchases with SOFR bonds, the new Federal Reserve experimental benchmark. Know who bought those bonds? Commercial banks bought 1.3% and those that use OPM (Other People’s Money) bought the rest; Fund managers bought 9.7%, State and Local Pensions bought 5.6% but the biggest buyer, a whopping 83.2%, was money market funds.
At the same time, global central bankers have been loading up on gold, up 74% YOY for 2018 and the second highest in history. What do you think they’re preparing for?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM02142019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/new-risk-loop-opens-fannie-mae-frankenstein-experiment-lynette-zang/
Starting in July 2017, Fannie Mae began buying up mortgages funding these purchases with SOFR bonds, the new Federal Reserve experimental benchmark. Know who bought those bonds? Commercial banks bought 1.3% and those that use OPM (Other People’s Money) bought the rest; Fund managers bought 9.7%, State and Local Pensions bought 5.6% but the biggest buyer, a whopping 83.2%, was money market funds.
At the same time, global central bankers have been loading up on gold, up 74% YOY for 2018 and the second highest in history. What do you think they’re preparing for?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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