© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It Will Soon be too Late - For the Children
Follow
4
Share
Report
162 views • September 01, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman brings us another message . . . . IT WILL SOON BE TOO LATE FOR THE CHILDREN . . . a solemn but factual message to all parents . . . the governments are out to ensnare the children by now sneaking the jab in without parental consent to 12 year old's. It won't be long they will include children of all ages!!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.