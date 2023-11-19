'JFK MAFIA CHANCEY HOLT CONFESSES!

MAFIA BAG MAN AND FORGER CHAUNCY HOLT SAID HE WAS ONE OF THE 3 TRAMPS IN DALEY PLAZA ON 11/22/1963. WATCH MY OTHER VIDEO WHERE E HOWARD HUNT IS ACCUSED OF BEING THE SAME TRAMP HOLT SAID HE WAS. CHAUNCY HOLT WAS IN DALEY PLAZA THAT DAY FROM THE INFORMATION HE POSTS IN THE HE WROTE. LIKE I'VE SAID IN OTHER JFK VIDEOS! THE JFK ASSASSINATION IS A HUGH RABBIT HOLE THAT NEVER ENDS.
