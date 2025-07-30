© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK Alex Jones, one day after 9/11, reveals real reason behind all the wars in the Middle East.
With images of the smoldering World Trade Center behind him, a baby-faced 27-year-old Jones explained that Israelis call the Palestinians “goyim, cattle or dogs,” hold them in “concentration camps” and terrorize them.
🗣“That’s why you have this crap [terrorism, ed.], and our children are gonna die,” Jones said. “It’s really a sick Hegelian dialectic – order out of chaos, bringing the world crises, bringing them terrorism so we’ll accept a highly dictatorial police state regime. It’s happening,” he added, over a month before the passage of the Patriot Act.
Jones’ clairvoyance doesn’t end there. In July 2001, he cited reports on a Pentagon plan to blow up airliners, referenced the 1994 bombing of the World Trade Center, and even mentioned bin Laden, “who was a known CIA asset in the 80s,” by name.