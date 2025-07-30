THROWBACK Alex Jones, one day after 9/11, reveals real reason behind all the wars in the Middle East.

With images of the smoldering World Trade Center behind him, a baby-faced 27-year-old Jones explained that Israelis call the Palestinians “goyim, cattle or dogs,” hold them in “concentration camps” and terrorize them.

🗣“That’s why you have this crap [terrorism, ed.], and our children are gonna die,” Jones said. “It’s really a sick Hegelian dialectic – order out of chaos, bringing the world crises, bringing them terrorism so we’ll accept a highly dictatorial police state regime. It’s happening,” he added, over a month before the passage of the Patriot Act.

Jones’ clairvoyance doesn’t end there. In July 2001, he cited reports on a Pentagon plan to blow up airliners, referenced the 1994 bombing of the World Trade Center, and even mentioned bin Laden, “who was a known CIA asset in the 80s,” by name.