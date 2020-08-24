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The PCR-test for COVID-19 tests for NORMAL HUMAN DNA!
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137 views • August 24, 2020
BOMBSHELL: WHO Coronavirus PCR Test Primer Sequence is Found in All Human DNA: https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/
The PCR test that is producing the virus cases triggering the new lockdowns worldwide is testing for genetic codes that every human has and NOT THE VIRUS - David Icke talks with Dr Andrew Kaufman about the astonishing hoax transforming human society.
The PCR test that is producing the virus cases triggering the new lockdowns worldwide is testing for genetic codes that every human has and NOT THE VIRUS - David Icke talks with Dr Andrew Kaufman about the astonishing hoax transforming human society.
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