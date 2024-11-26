GMO ADVOCATE SAYS THAT GLYPHOSATE IS SAFE 💦 🤣 REFUSES TO TAKE A SIP

Our air, our water and our food has been weaponized against us





GMO Advocate says that Glyphosate is Safe and then Refuses to take a Sip 💦 🤣





The most glyphosate-contaminated products were:





Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch (833 ppb)

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Maple Brown Sugar (566 ppb)

Nature Valley Granola Cups, Almond Butter (529 ppb)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios (400 ppb)

Nature Valley Baked Oat Bites (389 ppb)

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats and Honey (320 ppb)

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Peanut Butter (312 ppb)

Nature Valley Granola Cups, Peanut Butter Chocolate (297 ppb)

Nature Valley Fruit & Nut Chewy Trail Mix Granola Bars, Dark Chocolate Cherry (275 ppb)

Nature Valley Protein Granola, Oats and Dark Chocolate (261 ppb)

Multi Grain Cheerios (216 ppb)

Nature Valley Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares, Blueberry (206 ppb)

Fiber One Soft-Baked Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin (204 ppb)

Nature Valley Granola, Peanut Butter Creamy & Crunchy (198 ppb)

Nature Valley Biscuits with Almond Butter (194 ppb)





Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1860967946274640023





