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Something EVERY Climate Change Follower Needs to See! (MIRRORED)
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199 views • December 15, 2019
Something EVERY Climate Change Follower Needs to See! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel HighImpactVlogs at:-
https://youtu.be/1uk5WU1-tKk
YouTube...we care deeply about Greta and are concerned that she's being manipulated and abused. This channel seeks to speak truth to powerful people and personalities in the hopes of parsing the reality from fallacy. The purpose of this content is to document and report the facts...no matter where they may be found or how uncomfortable they may be when encountered.
Mirrored from YouTube channel HighImpactVlogs at:-
https://youtu.be/1uk5WU1-tKk
YouTube...we care deeply about Greta and are concerned that she's being manipulated and abused. This channel seeks to speak truth to powerful people and personalities in the hopes of parsing the reality from fallacy. The purpose of this content is to document and report the facts...no matter where they may be found or how uncomfortable they may be when encountered.
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