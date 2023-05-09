Create New Account
Why Some Bacteria Can’t Be Cultured
Finding Genius Podcast
Why can’t we culture all the bacteria that make up our gut microbiome in a Petri dish? 🧫

In this video, Samuel Minot, a Staff Scientist with the Microbiome Research Initiative in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division of the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center, explains.

According to Samuel, there are two main elements that need to be considered to make bacteria cultivation possible. 👀

Cultivating bacteria that make up our gut microbiome is not a simple task, Samuel shares, as it requires SPECIFIC technology and a ton of other crucial components such as environmental and nutritional factors. ✍️

