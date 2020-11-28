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11/28/2020 -- Whole plates shifting in one days time -- Major seismic unrest due next several days
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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65 views • November 30, 2020
The spread of seismic activity is undeniable, and can be seen over a 24-48 hour time period perfectly lining the whole series of plate boundaries West and East of the Pacific ( as a whole ).

The deep earthquake event has displaced the Pacific as well as adjacent plates West and East (Australia to India and Central to South America).

Large activity due between current sets of quakes .. magnitudes should reach above 6.0 in several locations with at least one M7.0 likely due in the middle of the whole region to the West of Fiji reaching to Indonesia where the new volcano just erupted (Lewotolo volcano)..

Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q

24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial

http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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censorshipenvironmentchemtrailspreppingpropagandasurvivalweather warfarenwoclimatefloodshurricanes1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringearth quakesfaminetornadosfiresmsm liesbunker fuelseismic activityfrac wells
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