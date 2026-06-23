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Tulsi Gabbard Drops Devastating Receipts On Dr. Fauci
* The official COVID story was presented as settled, but major questions still linger.
* From public health decisions to government messaging, it is clear that many key facts were never fully explained.
* Unresolved questions surround Fauci, COVID policy and the broader collapse of trust.
WATCH: DNI Tulsi Gabbard · 2:10 AM · Jun 19, 2026
READ:
◦ Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research That Sparked COVID
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (22 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7bopj4-anthony-fauci-caught-lying-under-oath.html