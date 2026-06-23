Anthony Fauci Caught Lying Under Oath

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Devastating Receipts On Dr. Fauci

* The official COVID story was presented as settled, but major questions still linger.

* From public health decisions to government messaging, it is clear that many key facts were never fully explained.

* Unresolved questions surround Fauci, COVID policy and the broader collapse of trust.





WATCH: DNI Tulsi Gabbard · 2:10 AM · Jun 19, 2026





READ:

◦ Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research That Sparked COVID

◦ Communications & Documents





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