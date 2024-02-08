Alex Jones Full Show 2/7/24 World Braces for Release of Tucker Carlson Putin Interview

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: World Braces for Release of Tucker Carlson Interview as Deep State Accelerates War on Press — FULL SHOW 2/7/24

The “Myrotvorets” kill list believed to be the product of the Ukraine Center for Countering Disinformation appears to have added Carlson on Tuesday shortly after he confirmed securing an interview with Putin. Lauren Witzke joins Alex Jones in-studio to cover the waterfront. Also, Drew Hernandez joins to discuss Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin as well as his latest reports from the southern border in California. Jason Bermas hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.

