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Gov. DeSantis Signs Election Integrity Legislation – Makes Ballot Harvesting a Felony
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124 views • April 26, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Election Integrity Bill Dedicated to Voter Fraud Prevention – Makes Ballot Harvesting a Felony

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed election integrity legislation into law on Monday to improve election security, transparency, and administration.

Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 524, Election Administration, in Spring Hill to guarantee Florida continues to have secure and accurate elections, according to the news release.

“We need to do more to ensure our elections remain secure. We have ended ballot harvesting, stopped drop boxes and the mass mailing of ballots, and banned Zuckerbucks, and this bill will give us more resources to make sure bad actors are held accountable.”

“When Covid hit, we did not change unconstitutionally, changed procedures. We followed the law. We applied the law just like it was. And the result was on election night. You counted 99% of the votes by midnight on election night in Florida. And you look at these other States, and it took them days, weeks. Some of them, like New York and California, it takes them over a month just to count the votes from one election. And so, that does not inspire confidence,” DeSantis said before signing the bill.
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gov ron desantiselection integrity billballot harvesting a felony
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