Fox News on the condition of the F-15 crew (last night).

Adding other info about this:

Chief National Security Correspondent for Fox News reports that the WSO of the downed F-15 has been exfiltrated from Iran:

Fox News can confirm that the 2nd crew member of the downed F15E fighter jet has been rescued and he and the members of the rescue team that extracted him from behind enemy lines in Iran are all safely out of Iran. That according to two senior US officials and multiple well placed sources in the region. The Weapons Systems Officer ejected along with the pilot when their F15E Strike Eagle they were flying was struck Thursday night (early Friday local time) in southwest Iran.

The WSO used the SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) training to evade capture, hiding on an elevated ridge after hiking away from the wreckage and putting out an emergency beacon.) US Special Operations rescue forces to include PJs (United States Air Force Pararescuemen (PJs) and many layers of elite rescue forces took part in the complex, layered mission to both find the crew member and also keep the Iranian forces who were hunting the American weapons system operator at bay. There are videos that have appeared from local eyewitnesses that show what appear to have been injured and dead Iranian members of the IRGC and Basij who were looking for the downed American crew member. Fox has learned there was fighting on the ground but no Americans killed during the operation. “It was a very complex operation to retrieve the downed service member,” a well placed source briefed on the operation told me. Many different branches of the US military were involved in the rescue.

Fox News can confirm the A10 Warthog that crashed Friday was involved in providing cover for the rescue teams searching for the pilot. That A10 crashed in Kuwait (first reported by ABC Friday) but the A10 pilot managed to eject safely and was rescued. There was destruction of aircraft which have sensitive equipment on board, I am told, all part of this complex CSAR (Combat Search and Rescue) mission.

The F15E was pretty much destroyed on impact. Two rescue helicopters were hit by enemy fire on Friday and crew members onboard were injured by enemy fire but managed to make it out of Iran.

There were a lot of elements to this rescue, I am told.

More, Al Jazeera was the first to report this last night, as it was happening:

Al Jazeera reporting on the CSAR mission in Iran:

➡️Half an hour ago:

A US government official has told Al Jazeera that the second crew member from the downed F-15E has been recovered after a “heavy firefight”.

➡️15 minutes ago:

A US government official has told Al Jazeera that the rescue operation is still in progress.

The missing crew member is confirmed rescued, they said. but not safe yet. The rescue team must still successfully exfiltrate from Iran and get back to safety, they added.

➡️12 minutes ago:

We were told by the US government source that overnight in Iran, a missing crew member of the downed F-15E has been located, and there was a rescue effort, but there was a fierce firefight.

The latest information we have with them is that the crew member has not left Iranian territory, and because of the ongoing hostilities, there could be still danger to that person and to other people involved in that rescue effort.

So, this is an ongoing, active, rescue effort, but that airman is not basically out of Iranian territory, and I want to be clear when I say airman in the US military parlance, that doesn’t necessarily mean a male.

We don’t know the gender of this person.

The US rescue team still needs to successfully exfiltrate them out of the country and to safety, and we have no confirmation that that has happened.

➡️2 minutes ago:

We have been following this situation overnight but there are scarce details about what really happened.

We know that there were strikes in the city of Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh County, where the aircraft was downed two days ago.

We know that at least four people were killed there, and one was wounded. Later, there were reports that the number of people killed were even higher than that.

There were unofficial reports of clashes but this has not been confirmed to us.

So it was a very intense situation there, and it was very clear that there was an operation going on by the Americans to try to rescue the second pilot.

Early on, Iranian authorities were also looking for him, and they even asked civilians in the last couple of days to participate in the search, offering reward for anyone who could find him.

🐻 In short. Reporting is all over the place. Seems that they located the WSO, but it's a mess.

Also:

NYT confirms what some "Special Forces Insiders" have been saying on X.

The US blew up two of their C-130s which got stuck in the sand.





@DD Geopolitics