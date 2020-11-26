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Truth with RFK Jr S02E11 ft. Catherine Austin Fitts
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100 views • November 26, 2020
Robert Kennedy with Vatherine Austin Fitts, November 26, 2020
In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviewed founder and president of the Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts. Ms. Fitts also served as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration. Kennedy and Fitts delved into the tremendous financial costs of the COVID crisis and took a look at who benefits in the current scenario. Highlights of their conversation include:
By December 31, 2020, it’s projected that the cost of COVID lockdowns will
be $97 trillion globally
Bill Gates and other tech giants making billions in profits from lockdowns are also behind the aggressive censorship of those who criticize extreme restrictions
How Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Banking have a shared trans-human vision
How people can still overcome the fundamental breakdowns we’re seeing in food and energy systems
All “Truth” episodes can be found on Children’s Health Defense’s social media, and on Children’s Health Defense’s channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviewed founder and president of the Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts. Ms. Fitts also served as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration. Kennedy and Fitts delved into the tremendous financial costs of the COVID crisis and took a look at who benefits in the current scenario. Highlights of their conversation include:
By December 31, 2020, it’s projected that the cost of COVID lockdowns will
be $97 trillion globally
Bill Gates and other tech giants making billions in profits from lockdowns are also behind the aggressive censorship of those who criticize extreme restrictions
How Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Banking have a shared trans-human vision
How people can still overcome the fundamental breakdowns we’re seeing in food and energy systems
All “Truth” episodes can be found on Children’s Health Defense’s social media, and on Children’s Health Defense’s channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
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