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Unknowingly Under Demonic Forces: Why Christians Must Stop Practicing Yoga - Michal Russo
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When she was left jobless, homeless, and abandoned nearly overnight, Michal Russo realized that she had been ignoring some serious red flags about her lifestyle. God got her attention in a major way, and she promised to cast off all the stumbling blocks in her life, including her daily practice of yoga. Michal is the marketing director for TCT Network, and shares her powerful testimony - a trial by fire that opened her eyes to the dangers of mysticism, eastern religions, and the insidious influence of bloodthirsty, destructive false gods. She opens up about why she ignored yoga’s red flags and the justification behind it, how God called her out of this false religion, and why it’s so easy to get sucked into yoga practices. If you’re currently practicing yoga, it may be hard to stop, but it’s much more painful to suffer under the thumb of demonic forces.



TAKEAWAYS


Michal’s first book shares about the deception of Yoga: 7 Steps to Realign Body, Soul, Spirit


Christians often communicate incorrectly about yoga; it’s important to know what you’re up against


The mysticism that birthed yoga far predates Hinduism


If you are aligned with the Lord, don’t open yourself up to any other type of spiritual influence



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

How Yoga Harms book: https://amzn.to/49UygGH

7 Steps to Realign Body, Soul, Spirit book: https://amzn.to/4dD0Ldl


🔗 CONNECT WITH NEW CREATION WOMAN

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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrs.michalrusso/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@newcreationwoman


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/

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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #MichalRusso #YogaExposed #NewAgeDeception #SpiritualWarfare #YogaDeception #SpiritualDiscernment #NewAgeAgenda #YogaAwareness #ChristianDiscernment #FaithOverFear #YogaTestimony #SpiritualAwakening #BiblicalTruth #Yoga #YogaEveryDamnDay #YogaInspiration #YogaLife #YogaPractice #Namaste


Keywords
spiritualyogaoccultemotionaldemonsdemonicspiritreikisoulpagannew agechakracounterculturemommichal russo
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