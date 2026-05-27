Unknowingly Under Demonic Forces: Why Christians Must Stop Practicing Yoga - Michal Russo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When she was left jobless, homeless, and abandoned nearly overnight, Michal Russo realized that she had been ignoring some serious red flags about her lifestyle. God got her attention in a major way, and she promised to cast off all the stumbling blocks in her life, including her daily practice of yoga. Michal is the marketing director for TCT Network, and shares her powerful testimony - a trial by fire that opened her eyes to the dangers of mysticism, eastern religions, and the insidious influence of bloodthirsty, destructive false gods. She opens up about why she ignored yoga’s red flags and the justification behind it, how God called her out of this false religion, and why it’s so easy to get sucked into yoga practices. If you’re currently practicing yoga, it may be hard to stop, but it’s much more painful to suffer under the thumb of demonic forces.
TAKEAWAYS
Michal’s first book shares about the deception of Yoga: 7 Steps to Realign Body, Soul, Spirit
Christians often communicate incorrectly about yoga; it’s important to know what you’re up against
The mysticism that birthed yoga far predates Hinduism
If you are aligned with the Lord, don’t open yourself up to any other type of spiritual influence
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444
How Yoga Harms book: https://amzn.to/49UygGH
7 Steps to Realign Body, Soul, Spirit book: https://amzn.to/4dD0Ldl
🔗 CONNECT WITH NEW CREATION WOMAN
Website: https://www.newcreationwoman.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/4wE8EYq
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrs.michalrusso/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@newcreationwoman
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina
Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/
Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #MichalRusso #YogaExposed #NewAgeDeception #SpiritualWarfare #YogaDeception #SpiritualDiscernment #NewAgeAgenda #YogaAwareness #ChristianDiscernment #FaithOverFear #YogaTestimony #SpiritualAwakening #BiblicalTruth #Yoga #YogaEveryDamnDay #YogaInspiration #YogaLife #YogaPractice #Namaste