Fighting Educational Tyranny And Medical Fraud with Stevie and Gloria Giorno and Matthew Dark | Counter Narrative Ep. 151

The damaging effects of this propaganda was sadly experienced first hand by our guests today, Stevie and Gloria Giorno. Stevie’s mom Gloria, authored a book called, “Outcast, How The Radical Left Tried To Destroy a Young Conservative” sharing the harrowing tale of the vicious and life-threatening verbal attacks made to Stevie, at conservative Christian Belmont University, after Stevie simply made an Instagram post of a picture of himself in front of the White House, July 4th, 2020, with the caption that he was proud to be an American.





https://www.amazon.com/Outcast-Radical-Tried-Destroy-Conservative/dp/1662879733





https://www.unitedwomenfoundation.com/





