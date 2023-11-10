Fighting Educational Tyranny And Medical Fraud with Stevie and Gloria Giorno and Matthew Dark | Counter Narrative Ep. 151

Miriam Shaw is the host of Moms on a Mission, examining the American education system, news and family from a Biblical and politically conservative perspective.
The damaging effects of this propaganda was sadly experienced first hand by our guests today, Stevie and Gloria Giorno. Stevie’s mom Gloria, authored a book called, “Outcast, How The Radical Left Tried To Destroy a Young Conservative” sharing the harrowing tale of the vicious and life-threatening verbal attacks made to Stevie, at conservative Christian Belmont University, after Stevie simply made an Instagram post of a picture of himself in front of the White House, July 4th, 2020, with the caption that he was proud to be an American.
Learn More:
https://www.amazon.com/Outcast-Radical-Tried-Destroy-Conservative/dp/1662879733
https://www.unitedwomenfoundation.com/
Matthew Dark in the midst of a global upheaval was called to start a powerful radio show in Denver, Colorado called, The Matthew Dark Show. Born out of the Plandemic that swept across the world in March 2020, this radio program has become a beacon of truth and hope. Along with speaking truth and exposing darkness, Matthew and his wife operate a natural healthcare practice along with a non-profit organization, called Colorado Healthcare Providers for Freedom, that is committed to preserving the sacred patient/provider relationship.
Learn More: www.thematthewdarkshow.com
