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5. CDS: Using a Nebulizer with Chlorine Dioxide (CDS version)
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6063 views • April 04, 2021
Here, a user explains how they use Chlorine Dioxide in the CDS form in a nebulizer to help raise the oxigen levels and work on lung/throat pathogens. The dosage is very small in CDS and may be the equivalent of about a 1 or 2 drop MMS mix in 4 oz of water. (Make the MMS drops in a half cup of water first, then transfer the mixed mms into the nebulizer container). I have not used this method before but I believe that they have benefitted from it greatly in the video. (I have sprayed diluted mms into my c-pap machine water chamber at night with no issues). Thanks to the experienced people in Mexico for this demonstration.
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