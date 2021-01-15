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BREAKING: ELON MUSK SAID THIS.... NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT! ELON MUSK EXPOSED!?|YOU DECIDE!
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724 views • January 15, 2021
Welcome To the "KHA👁️S TRU🙏🏾MAN SH👁️W",
I talk & host THOUGHT-PROVOKING, CONTROVERSIAL content that SPARKS dialogue around MAINSTREAM NARRATIVES, pertaining to HUMAN HISTORY, SCIENCE & POLITICS. My goal isnt to VICIOUSLY, promote conspiracies, but more INTENDED to DISCUSS INTELLECTUALLY, with a mature OBJECTIVE AUDIENCE that we can all promote THOUGHT and discuss topics that are UNCOMFORTABLE, or ACCEPTED NARRATIVES we deem on the planet as TRUE. Enjoy the KHA👁️S RESPECTFULLY!
If you love THOUGHTFUL Discussions around HISTORY, RELIGION,POLITICS,SCIENCE,ASTROLOGY,ASTRONOMY,PHILOSOPHY,etc, then THIS IS THE CHANNEL FOR YOU!!
MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE and HIT THE POST NOTIFICATIONS BELL! I DROP/HOST content EVERY WEEK!
I talk & host THOUGHT-PROVOKING, CONTROVERSIAL content that SPARKS dialogue around MAINSTREAM NARRATIVES, pertaining to HUMAN HISTORY, SCIENCE & POLITICS. My goal isnt to VICIOUSLY, promote conspiracies, but more INTENDED to DISCUSS INTELLECTUALLY, with a mature OBJECTIVE AUDIENCE that we can all promote THOUGHT and discuss topics that are UNCOMFORTABLE, or ACCEPTED NARRATIVES we deem on the planet as TRUE. Enjoy the KHA👁️S RESPECTFULLY!
If you love THOUGHTFUL Discussions around HISTORY, RELIGION,POLITICS,SCIENCE,ASTROLOGY,ASTRONOMY,PHILOSOPHY,etc, then THIS IS THE CHANNEL FOR YOU!!
MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE and HIT THE POST NOTIFICATIONS BELL! I DROP/HOST content EVERY WEEK!
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