Is Your Land Next? The Hidden Agenda of Natural Disasters and Land Grabs - Ann Vandersteel

Every “natural disaster” seems like the perfect opportunity for the government to swoop in and steal, kill, and destroy. Americans have seen this happen over and over - just look at the devastating aftermath of the fires in Lahaina, Maui, or in Pacific Palisades or Malibu, California. Ann Vandersteel is the co-founder of the American Made Foundation, with a background in investigative journalism and constitutional advocacy. She talks about the undying greed of the government and how it uses supposed natural disasters and tragedies to make land grabs, financial grabs, and more. Are these disasters always natural? Why do elitists continuously buy up land in the wake of devastating tragedy? Ann lays out the national blueprint that corrupt globalists are using to get their hands on private property and force Americans to cede their land to the government.









TAKEAWAYS





Federal land grabs are usually done under the guise of “national security”





There has never been a final accounting of how many people actually died in the Maui fires





There are anomalous factors in both Lahaina and Los Angeles that suggest there could have been a pre-planned element to the disasters





The Constitution does not victimize anyone - people ignoring the Constitution are responsible for that









