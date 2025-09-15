BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Your Land Next? The Hidden Agenda of Natural Disasters and Land Grabs - Ann Vandersteel
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
416 followers
Follow
88 views • 20 hours ago

Every “natural disaster” seems like the perfect opportunity for the government to swoop in and steal, kill, and destroy. Americans have seen this happen over and over - just look at the devastating aftermath of the fires in Lahaina, Maui, or in Pacific Palisades or Malibu, California. Ann Vandersteel is the co-founder of the American Made Foundation, with a background in investigative journalism and constitutional advocacy. She talks about the undying greed of the government and how it uses supposed natural disasters and tragedies to make land grabs, financial grabs, and more. Are these disasters always natural? Why do elitists continuously buy up land in the wake of devastating tragedy? Ann lays out the national blueprint that corrupt globalists are using to get their hands on private property and force Americans to cede their land to the government.



TAKEAWAYS


Federal land grabs are usually done under the guise of “national security”


There has never been a final accounting of how many people actually died in the Maui fires


There are anomalous factors in both Lahaina and Los Angeles that suggest there could have been a pre-planned element to the disasters


The Constitution does not victimize anyone - people ignoring the Constitution are responsible for that



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/412EEaE

Lindell TV: https://bit.ly/4fErmY7

Add this: https://bit.ly/4mdCUTM


🔗 CONNECT WITH AMERICAN MADE FOUNDATION

Website: https://americanmadefoundation.org/

X: https://x.com/amadefoundation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanmadefoundation/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/AmericanMadeFoundation

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@americanmadefoundation


🔗 CONNECT WITH AMERICAN MADE ACTION

Website: https://americanmadeaction.org/

X: https://x.com/sovereignmade24


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #annvandersteel #landforsale #realestateinvesting #landgrab #stolenland #landdevelopment #propertyforsale #landauction #dew #directenergyweapon #laser #directedenergyweapon #mauifire #lahainafire #chilefire #lafire #losangelesfire #stolenland #mauiwildfires


Keywords
americaconstitutiongovernmentfinancialdewmauiann vandersteelland grabsmalibuelitistsnatural disasterlahainapacific palisadestina griffinamerican made foundation
