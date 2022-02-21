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Pulling Down Wicked Strongholds - Proverbs 21:22 (NIV)
22 One who is wise can go up against the city of the mighty
and pull down the stronghold in which they trust.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom insures that the Wise can destroy the fortresses of the Wicked.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8sh93v
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