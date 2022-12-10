Create New Account
The Decision that Decides Your Destiny | Mark Finley (Revelation 14)
PatchSDA
Published 16 hours ago

Revelation 14 shows God's end time message for this generation. The last book of the Bible is designed to prepare God's people for that which is coming upon the world as an overwhelming surprise. The prophecies revealed in this book by Jesus through His servant John tell us about the Three Angels' Messages. This is the present truth for our time. The great controversy between good and evil culminates in earth's final conflict. The Devil (Satan) wants to take Heavens gift from you. Don't loose your salvation when this life is so short compared to eternity. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents a series called Three Cosmic Messages. This video is number 2 of a 13 part series. ➡️SUBSCRIBE- to HopeLives365 http://bit.ly/Subscribe_HopeLives365

