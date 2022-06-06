BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ezekiel 38 - Part 2
Christian Connection
Christian Connection
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 06, 2022
Sunday, September 20, 2009 - Rev. 20:8–10, where Gog and Magog are referred to again. These titles are used there symbolically of the final world uprising against Jerusalem, its people and Messiah King. This attack comes not just from the N but the 4 corners of the world, as a world of sinners at the end of the 1,000 year kingdom come to fight the saints in the “beloved city” of Jerusalem. On that occasion, there is only one weapon used—divine fire. This is the climax to the last battle with Satan and his armies, whose eternal destiny is set. It is followed by the final judgment of all the ungodly before the Lord (Rev. 20:11–15) and the creation of the eternal, sinless state (Rev. 21:1).

If you want to support my work. Please use link below:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn
Keywords
messiahchristjesusyeshuaend timesrevelationezekielgogmagog
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy