The US-backed Mobs Fighting Georgia's Foreign Agent Bill
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

Article "Georgia Fight Against US Subversion & its Implications Worldwide" link: https://journal-neo.su/2024/04/22/georgia-fight-against-us-subversion-its-implications-worldwide/

- Georgia's foreign agent law is based on the US' own Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA);

- Despite this, the US State Department opposes attempts by Georgia to protect itself from admitted US interference within its internal political affairs;

- The US has successfully coerced other nations into abandoning similar legislation;

- Georgia has already suffered immensely from US political capture;

References:

NED Exposed by Russian Prank Call

The New Atlas - NED Zoom Meeting Goes BAD! US Subversion Exposed… (May 2021):

   • NED Zoom Meeting Goes BAD! US Subversion Exposed...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrpyD-A1Knc


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

georgianedthe new atlasforeign agent bill

