Syria’s Losses Mount In Conflict With Israel

orces (IDF) claimed responsibility for the attack on the SAA radar base in leaflets which were later dropped over the nearby governorate of al-Quneitra later on the same day.

In the leaflets, the IDF said that the strikes were carried out in response to Hezbollah presence at the al-Qalib hill base, warning SAA personnel from cooperating with the Lebanese armed group.

The strikes on the SAA’s radar base were Israel’s first confirmed attack on Syria in December and its overall 31th since the start of the year.

Last November, there were two confirmed attacks by the IDF on Syria. On the 13th of the month, a series of Israeli airstrikes hit Shayrat Air Base in the eastern countryside of Homs in the central region. Later on the 19th of the month, another wave of airstrikes hit several military positions in the coast and the central region.

In addition, Israel was unofficially blamed for a series of strikes that targeted al-Qa’im crossing on Syria’s border with Iraq on November 8.

Israel’s attacks on Syria killed 33 people, including military personnel and civilians, and wounded at least 33 others this year along. The death toll may be even higher. According to unconfirmed reports, at least ten people, including Iranian nationals, were killed in the November 8 strikes on the Syrian-Iraqi border crossing.

Israeli officials claim that the attacks on Syria have destroyed about 90% of Iran’s military infrastructure in the country and have almost completely curbed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ability to transfer or manufacture weapons there.

IRGC-backed forces in Syria and Iraq have responded to several of Israel’s recent attacks by targeting U.S. bases in southeastern and northeastern Syria. However, Israel remains undeterred.

Israel will likely continue to attack Syria, who is facing serious economic and security challenges. Tel Aviv hopes that its attacks would eventually force Iran to halt its military activities in the country, or even push Damascus to abandon its alliance with Tehran. None of these objectives are likely to happen in the near future.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT