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Criminal Coddling
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15 views • December 02, 2019
The two-pronged hallmarks of statists in charge are coddling the enemy and prosecuting patriots on trumped-up charges. We saw Obama’s shabby treatment of our vets while bad guys were given weapons and cash by the boatloads. The Clintons and Bidens selling out to foreign nations was fine but President Trump asking Ukraine to stop corruption, that’s impeachable! Doug Wead and Xander Gibb guest. All aboard, it’s Freedom on Deck!
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB or YouTube: https://bit.ly/2xxbTrk
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Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB or YouTube: https://bit.ly/2xxbTrk
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
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