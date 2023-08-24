ARE YOU STILL LIVING IN YOUR EGYPT - REPOST (audio fixed)

This original video was published on this channel on April 18/2023.
However, due to its faulty audio, I am re-doing it for those of you who may have missed it. Thank you for your patience.
Link to the written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/are-you-still-living-in-your-egypt-my-hiding-place/
Psa.107:4-7, 10-14, 17-20, 23, 25, 27-30
Link to, SHATTERED, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL3hCIMarPA
Link to, DO NOT BE AFRAID: THE TIME OF TRANSITION IS UPON US, https://youtu.be/NNnJMiQG2WU
***Please subscribe to either one of the back-up channels.
Here are the links,
Link to YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg
Link to Rumble, https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947
--------------------------------------
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.