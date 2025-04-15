Putin spoke in German to German citizen who moved to Russia during a meeting about infrastructure & housing - "We will stay in touch and resolve this issue. It is not a problem."

Putin spoke in German with a German citizen who moved to Russia during a meeting about infrastructure and housing

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, can I ask you for something? I know you understand me. - Yes, I understand you. - I would like to obtain citizenship. I would like to do this, but I have problems with the documents, and I thought that if I ask you politely, you could help me. Apart from you, no one here probably understands me, but I would like to renounce my German citizenship and obtain Russian citizenship. - We will stay in touch and resolve this issue. It is not a problem."