Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Turned PALE┃Russian Drone 'LANCET-3' Gained Full Superiority on the Battlefield in ZAPORIZHIA
The Prisoner
Undoubtedly, the Russian kamikaze drone Lancet became a real discovery of this conflict. This Loitering munition literally changes the course of the war, forcing even Moscow's opponents to recognize the superiority of Russian weapons. In July alone, the Kamikaze drone 'Lancet' made 120 accurate hits on enemy equipment, including 'Leopard' tanks and American 'Bradley' infantry fighting vehicles.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

loitering munitionslancet-3zaporizhia

