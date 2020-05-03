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FAIT ACCOMPLI / IMMOLATION
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9 views • May 03, 2020
It's alternative title is 'IMMOLATION'
Concise Oxford Dictionary 'FAIT ACCOMPLI' (French) 'a thing that has been done or decided, leaving those affected by it no option but to accept it.'
'IMMOLATION:' 'kill or offer as a sacrifice especially by burning.
Are YOU going to remain seated for this? If so, start counting down from 100, or something.
Concise Oxford Dictionary 'FAIT ACCOMPLI' (French) 'a thing that has been done or decided, leaving those affected by it no option but to accept it.'
'IMMOLATION:' 'kill or offer as a sacrifice especially by burning.
Are YOU going to remain seated for this? If so, start counting down from 100, or something.
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