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Australia Officially Announces a 'New World Order' Shocking the Planet
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390 views • September 10, 2021
During a press conference, Australian public health chief Dr. Kerry Chant remarked, “We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order.” Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/aussie-public-health-chief-says-covid-contact-tracing-is-part-of-new-world-order/
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