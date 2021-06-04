© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free & Brave PT 2: Session 1 - Dr. David Martin & Dr. Judy Mikovits - InDoctorNation Q&A
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • June 04, 2021
Drs. Martin and Mikovits answer questions after a viewing of "Plandemic II - InDoctorNation" -- You may watch it here if you have not seen it or want to review it: https://www.brighteon.com/142b10a1-140c-490f-8544-784247aa51cd
Original Link - Share, Give, Download - https://subspla.sh/kn37nbr
Access to ALL 10 SESSIONS of FREE & BRAVE Part 2:
https://churchofgladtidings.com/media?sapurl=Lyt6ZGhwL2xiL21zLytneHN6eXJkP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZQ==
Free & Brave PT 2: Session 1 - Dr. David Martin & Dr. Judy Mikovits
David Martin, Judy Mikovits - May 21st, 2021
Original Link - Share, Give, Download - https://subspla.sh/kn37nbr
Access to ALL 10 SESSIONS of FREE & BRAVE Part 2:
https://churchofgladtidings.com/media?sapurl=Lyt6ZGhwL2xiL21zLytneHN6eXJkP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZQ==
Free & Brave PT 2: Session 1 - Dr. David Martin & Dr. Judy Mikovits
David Martin, Judy Mikovits - May 21st, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.