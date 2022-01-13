BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Which Cruise Missile is More Powerful: US Tomahawk vs. Russia's Kalibr
Russia Truth
Russia Truth
470 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
251 views • January 13, 2022
Tomahawk vs Kalibr, which one is actually the most powerful? To get a detailed answer, stay with us and watch this video till the end.

It is generally known that cruise missile is regarded to be essential with distinguished capacity for a naval power to attack long-distance targets located in the depths of the land. Until 2015, only the United States and the United Kingdom were thought to have this capacity with their Tomahawk cruise missiles. However, these two nations are no longer the only countries capable of engaging long-range cruise missiles. Obviously, on October 7, 2015, the Russian Gepard-class frigate Dagestan, as well as three small Buyan-class corvettes launched twenty-six Kalibr cruise missiles from the Vertical Launch Systems. This nine-meter-long cruise missiles soared up to 900 kilometers above Iranian and Iraqi territory before crashing into eleven targets in Sy-ria,

In relation to the Kalibr missiles, submarines of the Russian Navy's Kilo-class and more modern varieties, such as the Akula, Lada, and Yasen classes, have currently deployed them. They're also used on frigates and corvettes, but they haven't been installed to larger ships yet, but this may change in the future. The Kalibr missile category contains over a dozen different models that varies in launch platform, range, target profile, and speed, as well as lengths ranging from six to nine meters, but all of them carry a 990-pound warhead or a nuclear payload.
Keywords
russiausmissile
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Cassie B.
Can vitamin D speed up muscle recovery after intense exercise? New research offers clues

Can vitamin D speed up muscle recovery after intense exercise? New research offers clues

Willow Tohi
Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Garrison Vance
Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Douglas Harrington
U.S.-China Race in AI, Intelligence, and Nuclear Systems Raises Questions, Reports Say

U.S.-China Race in AI, Intelligence, and Nuclear Systems Raises Questions, Reports Say

Chase Codewell
Sixth Batch of Declassified UAP Files Features Warp-Drive Research and Unidentified Footage

Sixth Batch of Declassified UAP Files Features Warp-Drive Research and Unidentified Footage

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy