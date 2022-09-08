How THIS dating app is fostering America's PARALLEL ECONOMY

Glenn Beck





Sep 7, 2022 With the constantly growing relationships between Big Tech, Big Government, and big corporations throughout the nation, it’s more important than ever that conservatives foster, build, and support alternative options for consumers. That’s why a parallel economy — one that supports American principles rather than far-left ideologies — is on the rise. In this clip, Glenn interviews the co-founder of just one company that’s currently making waves. Daniel Huff, Co-founder of The Right Stuff, details why it’s so difficult for conservative Americans to find matches on ordinary dating apps today. He explains what his company does differently, and why it’s a much-needed addition to the online dating world...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yK_AITv9dA