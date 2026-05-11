Global Chokepoints and the Engineered Famine Outlook, an interview with Michael Yon

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The world’s food system runs through fragile chokepoints most people have never heard of — and experts warn those routes are now under pressure. From fertilizer shutdowns to energy disruptions, the conversation is shifting from “could it happen?” to “how bad could it get?” Global supply chains may be entering their most dangerous era in generations.
#FoodSecurity #GlobalCrisis #SupplyChains #EnergyCrisis #FamineRisk #Geopolitics #BreakingNews
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