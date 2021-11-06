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Vaccine Injured: Young Woman's Nose Bleed Turns Into a Nasty Blood Clot
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611 views • November 06, 2021
This looks pretty real to me. The lady is double vaxxed and had a random nose bleed driving home with her probable son. My brother in law is in Stage 4 stomach cancer and has been on blood thinners for weeks. He is double vaxxed (Pfizer) and last week he had a random nose bleed and then he started to clot just like this. I want to show him this video, but I had better not.
Video credit:
Jim_Crenshaw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/
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Video credit:
Jim_Crenshaw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
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BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
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