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COVID 19 Tests 011 - Swab Tests Are A Gateway To Your Brain
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192 views • March 28, 2021
Citing the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control. Ethylene oxide is a carcinogen that “has been linked to neurologic dysfunction and may cause other harmful effects” to the eyes, lungs, brain and nervous system. Further, prolonged exposure could lead to an increased risk of reproductive issues and cancers.
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