Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RUSSIA UNVEILED ITS FIRST ROBOT ARMY THAT WILL CONFRONT THE US
channel image
Rick Langley
931 Subscribers
1242 views
Published Yesterday

Russian military robots are advanced technological complexes capable of performing diverse tasks on the battlefield. These armored automated systems can engage in combat without human involvement, providing reconnaissance, fire support, and other cr…

-------------

Watch as American-made Bradley vehicle obliterates ‘most advanced’ Russian tank touted by Putin in Ukraine

https://nypost.com/2024/01/18/news/us-built-bradley-vehicle-lights-up-russian-tank-in-ukraine-in-dramatic-video/



Keywords
russiathe usunveiled its first robot army that will confront

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket