RUSSIA UNVEILED ITS FIRST ROBOT ARMY THAT WILL CONFRONT THE US

Russian military robots are advanced technological complexes capable of performing diverse tasks on the battlefield. These armored automated systems can engage in combat without human involvement, providing reconnaissance, fire support, and other cr…

-------------

Watch as American-made Bradley vehicle obliterates ‘most advanced’ Russian tank touted by Putin in Ukraine

https://nypost.com/2024/01/18/news/us-built-bradley-vehicle-lights-up-russian-tank-in-ukraine-in-dramatic-video/







