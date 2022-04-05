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The Plandemic of the Vaccinated
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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4413 views • April 05, 2022
The Plandemic of the Vaccinated
One America News Investigates: Pandemic of the Vaccinated (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/One-America-News-Investigates--Pandemic-of-the-Vaccinated-%282022%29:2?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

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*My Links**
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T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump

Big Tech, Big Government and Big Media have villainized the unvaccinated, even blaming them for the entire pandemic. Just how much of this is grounded in science? Find out how the tides are turning with insight from Dr. Robert Malone, Thomas Renz and more! Join Chanel Rion for this special edition of OAN Investigates.


⁣Pandemic of the Vaccinated [Mandated nurses turn whistleblower]
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Mandated-nurses-turn-whistleblower-and-expose-a-Pandemic-of-the-Vaccinated:b?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
https://t.me/TheTeleQRam/473
Nurses speak the truth after vaccine mandates.
For comparison the Media sells the OPPOSITE narrative, which is business as usually here in MIRROR WORLD.
Pandemic of the Unvaccinated - The Current Bullshit Narrative of the MainStream
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xNrqut
The Real Story:
_____________
BREAKING! Majority of Hospitalized "COVID Patients" Are 'VACCINATED' | Dr. Jane
https://www.roxytube.com/v/SrBoo9
VACCINE FAILURE! Patients Hospitalized Dying Mostly FULLY VACCINATED
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7Lknbu
Caution Do Not Watch If You Have Had The Vaccination! Repost!
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WPBkcy
⁣The Covid Stranglehold Tightens It's Grip - Bowne Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ejJziY
⁣DELTA STATS EXPOSED: COVID 'TESTS' CAN NOT INDICATE WHICH VARIANT PEOPLE HAVE?!
https://www.roxytube.com/v/eMPCcL
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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