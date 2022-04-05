The Plandemic of the Vaccinated

The Plandemic of the VaccinatedOne America News Investigates: Pandemic of the Vaccinated (2022)________________*My Links**T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -_________________https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDumpBig Tech, Big Government and Big Media have villainized the unvaccinated, even blaming them for the entire pandemic. Just how much of this is grounded in science? Find out how the tides are turning with insight from Dr. Robert Malone, Thomas Renz and more! Join Chanel Rion for this special edition of OAN Investigates.⁣Pandemic of the Vaccinated [Mandated nurses turn whistleblower]https://t.me/TheTeleQRam/473Nurses speak the truth after vaccine mandates.For comparison the Media sells the OPPOSITE narrative, which is business as usually here in MIRROR WORLD.Pandemic of the Unvaccinated - The Current Bullshit Narrative of the MainStreamThe Real Story:_____________BREAKING! Majority of Hospitalized "COVID Patients" Are 'VACCINATED' | Dr. JaneVACCINE FAILURE! Patients Hospitalized Dying Mostly FULLY VACCINATEDCaution Do Not Watch If You Have Had The Vaccination! Repost!⁣The Covid Stranglehold Tightens It's Grip - Bowne Report⁣DELTA STATS EXPOSED: COVID 'TESTS' CAN NOT INDICATE WHICH VARIANT PEOPLE HAVE?!