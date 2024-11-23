PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 21: Forgiveness 101

The redemptive work of Jesus on the cross is established on forgiveness; it is the centerpiece in God's plan for mankind but wasn't made available to Lucifer and the fallen angels. God will forgive anyone who repents of their sins and trusts in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. But it doesn't end there.

Jesus told us that we also must also forgive one another since God has chosen to forgive humanity. Now forgiving those who hurt you doesn't come naturally; it is something you must practice on a daily basis. Give your sorrow, anger, grief, shame, rejection, hurt and bitterness to the Lord.

Let Him deal with it as you make the conscious decision to forgive. If you choose to harbor unforgiveness, it will hinder your relationship with God, negatively affect your immune system and bring sickness to your body. You can't live victoriously when there is unforgiveness in your soul!

The joy of the Lord is one of the keys to good health and Jesus promised us an abundant life when we walking according to His teachings. The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1561.pdf

RLJ-1561 -- AUGUST 14, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



