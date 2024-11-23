BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 21: Forgiveness 101
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 5 months ago

The redemptive work of Jesus on the cross is established on forgiveness; it is the centerpiece in God's plan for mankind but wasn't made available to Lucifer and the fallen angels. God will forgive anyone who repents of their sins and trusts in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. But it doesn't end there.

Jesus told us that we also must also forgive one another since God has chosen to forgive humanity. Now forgiving those who hurt you doesn't come naturally; it is something you must practice on a daily basis. Give your sorrow, anger, grief, shame, rejection, hurt and bitterness to the Lord.

Let Him deal with it as you make the conscious decision to forgive. If you choose to harbor unforgiveness, it will hinder your relationship with God, negatively affect your immune system and bring sickness to your body. You can't live victoriously when there is unforgiveness in your soul!

The joy of the Lord is one of the keys to good health and Jesus promised us an abundant life when we walking according to His teachings. The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1561.pdf

RLJ-1561 -- AUGUST 14, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
immune systemforgivenessrepentancegood healthspiritual growthsicknessbitternessvictorious livingrelationship with godunforgivenessabundant lifelord and saviorlimitless godredemptive work of jesuscenterpiece of gods planlucifer and fallen angelstrust in jesus christpractice forgivenesssorrow and angergrief and shamerejection and hurtjoy of the lord
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy